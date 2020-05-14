Khushi Kapoor looks like a spitting image of sister Janhvi Kapoor in THESE throwback pictures

Khushi Kapoor looks like a replica of Janhvi Kapoor as she dolls up in an exquisite white ensemble.

After Janhvi Kapoor's successful stint in Bollywood, it looks like Janhvi Kapoor too is ready to dip her feet into the glamour world. The 19-year-old is quite a diva much like her sister Janhvi Kapoor but the starkid is currently completing her education. There's no doubt about the fact that both, Janhvi Kapoor and have inherited beauty from their mother who has been one of the most beautiful actresses in the history of Hindi cinema.

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have been more like BFFs ever since their mother Sridevi left for her heavenly abode two years ago. Be it working out together or doing each other's makeup, Khushi and Janhvi have been constant companions. Even though Khushi has not placed her foot forward in the film industry yet, she seems no less of a fashion philanthropist than her elder sister and this throwback picture is proof! Khushi Kapoor looks like a spitting image of Janhvi in her dolled up avatar.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's photo below :

Dressed in an exquisite white dress with pearls embellished all over the blouse and the skirt, Khushi looks angelic. With her hair tied down neatly, Khushi seems like a mirror image of Janhvi Kapoor. Flaunting her side profile and minimal makeup, she looks like Janhvi from her Dhadak days.

Meanwhile, Khushi and Janhvi have been quarantining together at their house with father Boney Kapoor. The two sisters often bless our Instagram feed with goofy pictures of themselves. They have also been going all creative during the social-distancing phase and sharing pictures of their paintings and dances.

