Khushi Kapoor looks stunning in her latest vacay photo dump; Shanaya Kapoor is smitten over her

The younger daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor is one of the most talked-about star kids of this generation. She never fails to impress the shutterbugs with her fashion choices. Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister is also the paparazzi’s favourite and even ahead of her Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans wait for her pictures to get out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, soon-to-be debutant Khushi posted a photo dump of her recent vacation. In the photos, the star kid looked absolutely stunning. She also gave a glimpse of a concert and beach day. While sharing the post, "Calliiiiiii". As soon as she posted the photos, her cousin Shanaya Kapoor commented, "What are u (eyes heart emoticon". Her fans too dropped sweet comments in the comment section.

Check Khushi Kapoor's post here:

Talking about The Archies, the web series will release on Netflix in 2023. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The official statement of the announcement video read, “The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, promises to have something for every generation.”

