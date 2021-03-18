Khushi Kapoor looks stunning as she flaunts her love for leather blazer, checkered pants and mirror selfies

Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor is in Los Angeles. The gorgeous star kid is sharing glimpses from her trip and her recent look will leave you impressed.

Among the popular star kids in Bollywood, late and Boney Kapoor's daughter, is known for her style. She has managed to make it to the headlines recently owing to her social media debut. Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi made her Instagram profile public back in January and since then, she has been sharing photos on social media that have given all a glimpse into her life. Now, as she spends time in LA, Khushi has been dropping gorgeous glimpses of herself on Instagram.

Recently, she took to her Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie where she was seen posing as she headed out. In the photo, we could see her clad in a white top and grey checkered pants. With it, she teamed up a leather black blazer and matching footwear. Her hair was tied up in a ponytail and she was seen carrying a luxurious arm candy. She also added a cool pair of earrings to complete her look and made heads turn.

Sharing the photo, Khushi was all hearts for it. Just this week, she shared a series of stunning photos from LA that left her sister Janhvi rooting for her. Not just this, Janhvi wanted to raid Khushi's closet too when they reunited as she wanted a sweater she donned in one of her sun-kissed selfies. Meanwhile, as per a recent report, Janhvi will soon join her sister Khushi in LA to help her pick an acting institute. As per a report of Etimes, Janhvi will wrap up Good Luck Jerry shoot and head to LA.

Take a look:

