Khushi Kapoor looks stunning as she flaunts her love for leather blazer, checkered pants and mirror selfies

Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor is in Los Angeles. The gorgeous star kid is sharing glimpses from her trip and her recent look will leave you impressed.
71398 reads Mumbai Updated: March 18, 2021 10:18 pm
Khushi Kapoor looks stunning as she flaunts her love for leather blazer, checkered pants and mirror selfies
Among the popular star kids in Bollywood, late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor is known for her style. She has managed to make it to the headlines recently owing to her social media debut. Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi made her Instagram profile public back in January and since then, she has been sharing photos on social media that have given all a glimpse into her life. Now, as she spends time in LA, Khushi has been dropping gorgeous glimpses of herself on Instagram.

Recently, she took to her Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie where she was seen posing as she headed out. In the photo, we could see her clad in a white top and grey checkered pants. With it, she teamed up a leather black blazer and matching footwear. Her hair was tied up in a ponytail and she was seen carrying a luxurious arm candy. She also added a cool pair of earrings to complete her look and made heads turn. 

Sharing the photo, Khushi was all hearts for it. Just this week, she shared a series of stunning photos from LA that left her sister Janhvi rooting for her. Not just this, Janhvi wanted to raid Khushi's closet too when they reunited as she wanted a sweater she donned in one of her sun-kissed selfies. Meanwhile, as per a recent report, Janhvi will soon join her sister Khushi in LA to help her pick an acting institute. As per a report of Etimes, Janhvi will wrap up Good Luck Jerry shoot and head to LA. 

Take a look:

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Anonymous 3 days ago

Omgg that's scary

Anonymous 3 days ago

Please stop torturing posting this another plastic kid

Anonymous 3 days ago

Fake and plastic beauty

Anonymous 3 days ago

Plastic surgery star kid

Anonymous 3 days ago

Oh my god I love the comments based on this article because they are very true

Anonymous 3 days ago

Omg I love the comments based on this very article lool

Anonymous 3 days ago

She already has the frozen face look. This is so sad.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Dieting disaster on face

Anonymous 3 days ago

New plastic surgery has turned her into a scare crow ... how sad!