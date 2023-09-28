Khushi Kapoor makes heads turn at Dior's Ready-To-Wear Spring Summer 24 show; calls it an 'amazing experience'

Khushi Kapoor is amongst the most loved star kids of Bollywood. Enjoying a massive fan following on social media, Khushi is often seen creating quite a buzz on social media. The Gen-Z darling will also be venturing into Bollywood with her much-anticipated debut with Zoya Akhtar’s, The Archies. The film will also star Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. While the film is yet to be released, Khushi never fails to make it to the headlines. Now, once again she stole all the limelight with her spectacular red carpet appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Khushi Kapoor attracted a great deal of attention at Paris Fashion Week

The Archies actress, Khushi Kapoor took center stage at the Paris Fashion Week. She attended Dior's Ready To Wear Spring Summer 24 showcase held in the fashion capital of the world. This becomes even more remarkable as Khushi Kapoor was the only face to be seen from the Indian film industry.

In addition to this, what caught everyone’s attention was her red carpet appearance which was nothing short of spectacular. She made a striking statement on the red carpet for the prestigious Dior’s Ready To Wear SS 24 show, with her all-Dior look.





Having already established herself as a fashion diva, the star kid was seen wearing a pristine white dress with a petite Dior handbag. Styled by Nikhil Mansata, needless to say, her all-Dior look was nothing short of a memorable fashion moment.

Khushi’s outfit meticulously curated by the renowned fashion house personified sheer elegance and sophistication, leaving everyone in awe of style and charm.

Khushi Kapoor calls it an 'amazing experience'

In a statement shared, expressing her happiness on the same, Khushi stated, “I am thrilled to attend Dior's Ready To Wear Spring Summer 24 show here in Paris at fashion week. I have always associated the fashion house with timeless elegance in a chic avatar and this collection personifies just that. This is my first time at Paris Fashion Week and it's been an amazing experience to be around such incredible names in the world of fashion and beyond and the overall energy here. Thank you to the lovely Dior family and I wish to be back soon.”

Khushi Kapoor’s debut project, The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar will stream on Netflix worldwide from December 7.

