Khushi Kapoor makes a statement in an oversized shirt & denim look as she chooses comfort over style; PIC

Khushi Kapoor may not have made her Bollywood debut yet but the diva already enjoys a lot of fan following. Even the paps love to capture her on their camera and they never miss a chance to click her. The star kid is a fitness freak and we have often seen her heading to her pilates class. Even today she was spotted outside her pilates class looking stunning in casual attire.

In the picture, we can see her wearing an oversized blue shirt over a boot cute blue denim. Khushi Kapoor looked amazing in this simple yet stylish outfit. She completed her look with a fur slip-on. Khushi tied her hair and wore a black mask. The star kid even posed for the paps and waved at them before she sat in her car. She generally greets the paps very nicely and this time too she sweetly posed for them before going away.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Khushi is all set to make her debut in Btown. Reportedly, she will be a part of Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of Archies comic into a film. The film will also mark the debut of Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan. Several times, Khushi and Agastya have been papped outside the filmmaker's office and it certainly has left fans excited about their debut into Btown as well. A while back, Khushi also was in the US for a film course.

It was today that Khushi’s sister Anshula Kapoor and brother Arjun Kapoor tested COVID-19 positive and since then they have been in the headlines.

You tell us how excited are you to watch Khushi Kapoor making her debut?

