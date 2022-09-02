Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan's chic pizza party night with friends is to look out for; PICS

Two of the most popular star kids in Bollywood are Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Kajol-Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan. These two enjoy a massive fan following already. In fact, Khushi is all set to make her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies very soon. Well, these two girls are often spotted together in the city as they hang out with their bunch of friends and last night was no different when they partied with their friends. Today a couple of their pictures from the fun night surfaced on the internet.

In the first picture, we can see the entire bunch posing with a pizza slice in their hands. Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in a black dress while Nysa Devgan sizzled in a maroon outfit. These two-star kids were accompanied by three other friends and it is evident from their posing and smiles that they were having a gala time. In the next picture, we can see the entire bunch standing and posing for the picture with excited expressions on their faces.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, talking about Khushi Kapoor's debut, The Archies, she will be co-starring with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who will be debuting alongside her. The trio will share screen space with Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja. The film is an adaptation of the popular international comics Archies. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar, who has some iconic films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck By Chance, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy under her belt. Nysa Devgn is still contemplating her decision to get into movies. She studied in Singapore and is now back in the city.

