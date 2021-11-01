Khushi Kapoor oozes spooky vibes as she decks up in her Halloween look; PIC

Halloween is yet another occasion for Btown celebs to get together with their friends and family and deck up in spooky looks to celebrate the occasion. Speaking of this, this tear on Halloween, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor also gave fans a glimpse of her look and left everyone impressed. Khushi, who often uses her Instagram handle to treat fans with her photos, once again managed to leave everyone in awe when she shared a sneak peek of her look for Halloween.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Khushi shared a mirror selfie while decking up for Halloween. In the photo, we can see Khushi sitting in front of the mirror in a pink tank top. Her spooky makeup to create a scary look for Halloween was the star of the selfie. She is seen with a dark coloured lipstick with red drop marks rolling down from either side of her lips. Her smoky eye makeup with hoop earrings completed her look for Halloween. Sharing the selfie, Khushi wrote, "Boo."

Take a look:

Recently, Khushi had also shared photos with her best friends Aaliyah Kashyap and Muskan Chanana. In the photos, Khushi was seen clad in a yellow and gold ethnic look for a function. Her desi look certainly shelled out style goals for Diwali dressing. Sharing the photo with her friends, Khushi wrote, "Everyone’s favourite trio."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Khushi is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut like her sister Janhvi. Reportedly, Khushi is a part of a film by Zoya Akhtar. It also stars Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan. All three star kids will reportedly be making their debut in the film.

