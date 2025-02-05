Khushi Kapoor opens up about struggles with self-esteem and being ‘made fun’ of her appearance: ‘Didn’t look like...’

Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her cinematic debut in Loveyapa, where she stars alongside Junaid Khan. Ahead of its release on February 7, 2025, she opened up about her struggles with self-esteem and the experience of being teased for her appearance. Reflecting on her journey, she spoke about how she didn’t resemble her mother or sister.

In a candid interview with Indian Express, Khushi Kapoor opened up about the judgment she faced for her appearance as a young girl and how it impacted her. Reflecting on her experiences, she discussed, "When I was a young girl, I was made fun of how I looked. I didn’t look like my mother or sister. Your self-esteem takes a hit when you are a young child."

She mentioned how her interest in vanity, including skincare and fillers, wasn't something she viewed negatively, especially since these were things others had pointed out about her. She emphasized that personal care should not be a subject of scrutiny, as people often criticize no matter what someone does.

The Loveyapa actress further shared that honesty is key, acknowledging that regardless of one's choices, people will always have an opinion. Whether she was judged for her appearance when she was younger or criticized for changing her look later, she believes that everyone should focus on what feels right for them, without worrying about others’ judgments.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi Kapoor is set to make her big-screen debut in Loveyapa, a romantic comedy alongside Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2024.

Apart from this, the actress is also all set to star opposite Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan in upcoming film Nadaaniyan, marking his film debut. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film is set to premiere on Netflix later this year.