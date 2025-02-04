Khushi Kapoor opens up on what she would change in Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda starrer The Archies; find out

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which premiered in December 2023, marked the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Agastya Nanda, among others. Reflecting on the film, Khushi shared that if she could change one thing, it would be the way it was marketed. She felt it should have been made clearer that the film was primarily aimed at a younger audience.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Khushi Kapoor was asked if there was anything she would change about The Archies. She shared, "Probably, marketing wise, it had to be made clear that the film is catering to a younger audience." She emphasized that she wouldn’t want to alter anything about the film itself, as it was created for a specific age group. She noted that those below the age of 16 enjoyed it the most and pointed out that not every film needs to cater to all audiences.

Acknowledging the criticisms, the Loveyapa actress emphasized that every viewer has the right to their own opinion, whether they like or dislike a film, and that’s something beyond control. However, she expressed no regrets about being part of The Archies, calling it a valuable learning experience. She credited Zoya Akhtar for shaping her journey and shared that she holds a deep emotional connection with the film and the people involved in it.

The Archies faced both immense hype and intense scrutiny, largely due to its cast featuring industry star kids like Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, all belonging to influential Bollywood families. She also addressed it directly, admitting that coming from a privileged background naturally leads to heightened expectations. She recognized that such scrutiny is part of the industry and something she cannot argue against.

Khushi acknowledged that the film industry does not offer equal opportunities for all and emphasized the importance of recognizing one’s advantages. While hard work is essential, she pointed out that the real problem arises when individuals downplay their privilege by suggesting that the struggle is the same for everyone.

Reflecting on the pressures surrounding The Archies, Khushi Kapoor noted that assumptions were already made about the film long before its first look was revealed. She believes that opinions are inevitable, no matter the effort put in, so the best approach is to stay dedicated and focus on delivering one’s best work.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is set to star in Loveyapa alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. She will also feature in Nadaaniyan opposite Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.