Khushi Kapoor or Athiya Shetty; PICK the star whose black corset look won your heart

Another week has come to an end and Bollywood actors once again impressed fans with their stunning looks. Besides impressing us with their performances in movies, actors never fail to leave fans amazed with their unique style statements and at times, sartorial fashion choices. As the week ended, B’wood divas managed to grab all the eyeballs with their off-duty flashy styles while stepping in and around the city. From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor, many stars were spotted this week, however, Bollywood celeb Athiya Shetty and Khushi Kapoor caught our attention the most. The gorgeous divas were spotted donning stylish black corset attires.

It was during ‘Tadap’ screening when Athiya Shetty and Khushi Kapoor were spotted. Athiya looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit that featured a corset crop top, with wide-legged black trousers. Athiya layered the outfit with a black coat and donned a neckpiece. The ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ actress kept her hair loose, don flawless makeup, and added a pair of black heels to nail her look.

Similarly, Khushi Kapoor was spotted at the Ahan Shetty’s ‘Tadap’ screening. She was seen wearing a black corset crop full sleeves shirt with blue denims. She paired the outfit with black heels. The actress flaunted her flawless makeup and carried a red bag. She left her hair open and posed for the shutterbugs at the event.

Well, we are impressed with their styles. There is no denying the fact that the two are among the most known and stylish in Bollywood. However, given the chance, whose style would you like to pick between the two popular and stylish divas? Do let us know in the comments section.