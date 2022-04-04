Khushi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note on Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan’s birthday; Shares a sweet photo

Actor Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan has turned a year wiser today. She may not have debuted in the entertainment industry yet, still, she has a lot of followers on social media and she is quite active on Instagram too. Anjini also shares a sweet bond with actor Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor and they often get papped hanging around and chilling together. On her birthday, Kushi penned a sweet note for her friend.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Khushi shared a sweet photo featuring Anjini. Khushi can be seen wearing a black top with white pants. On the other hand, Anjini wore a red top with white pants. Both the girls were laughing their hearts out in the picture. While sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, “Happy birthday to my heart @anjinidhawan.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Khushi’s big Bollywood debut, she will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial, adapted from the International comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Also, according to a report in Mid-Day Agastya, Khushi and Suhana will be shooting in Ooty for 40 days with a local crew and only core cast members will be flying from Mumbai. A source told Mid-Day, "The filming will take place for the next 40 days in Ooty and areas surrounding the hill station. The production has hired local cast and crew on the project, with only the principal actors and core members of the team flying in from Mumbai."

