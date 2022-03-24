Is Khushi Kapoor playing Betty in Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of Archie comics? Her makeover says so

Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the next generation star kids of Bollywood Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda will be making their debut with a Zoya Akhtar directorial which will be an adaptation of the international comic Archie. And now, after several months of wait and prep for their film, the trio has finally begun their shoot from today. From Khushi Kapoor’s recent makeover, it looks like she will be playing the character based on Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Cooper from the comic series.

Producer Boney Kapoor and the legendary actor Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi was recently papped at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash. The young woman was seen donning a new look as her hair was coloured and she even had bangs. Yesterday too, she was spotted with Zoya Akhtar in the city, as she carried her new look with confidence and grace. Her makeover suggests that she will be playing a character inspired by Betty, who has a similar look. It can be assumed then that Suhana Khan will be seen in the shoes of Veronica, while Agastya might play Archie – the two other protagonists of the comic.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s recent pictures:

While the industry is divided over the idea of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya making their acting debut with a digital film, an insider explained to us exclusively that the idea is to make a debut without pressures of number game, so that it enables the youngsters to win over the audience with their talent and then take a step forward to the big screen.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor goes all mushy over sister Khushi Kapoor in THIS pic; Check latter’s reaction