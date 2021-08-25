Khushi Kapoor posts a photo with Shanaya Kapoor; Shows how they can be angelic & devilish at the same time

and Shanaya Kapoor may not have stepped into Bollywood yet, but they sure know how to make heads turn with their fashion game. Also, they keep their followers hooked on their social media pages by posting their stunning pictures. Khushi took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her sister Shanaya. We can only say that having two gorgeous girls in one frame means double the style and double the gorgeousness.

Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her and Shanaya Kapoor. In the picture, both the girls are dressed in a stunning lehenga. Khushi wore a white and blue lehenga with a stylish top. Shanaya shone in a golden embellished lehenga with a blue dupatta. Indeed they looked nothing less than a royal princess. The glam factor is oozing out from every angle in this picture. Sharing this picture, Khushi posted an angel and a devil emoji in the caption. It looks like she is leaving it up to her fans to guess who the angel and the devil is.

Take a look:

The moment Khushi posted this picture, fans started showering love in the comments section. Even Shanaya Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote “honey” with three heart emojis. Shanaya’s mom, Maheep too, took to the comments section and wrote “My girls” with love-struck and heart emojis.

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were recently papped outside Anil Kapoor’s house as they were headed for the Rakshabandhan celebrations. The pictures from the celebration have been doing the rounds on social media.

How many hearts for the gorgeous sister duo? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

