Khushi Kapoor raises the temperature in a black cut-out outfit; Sis Janhvi Kapoor is smitten

The younger daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor is one of this generation's most talked-about star kids. She never fails to impress the shutterbugs with her fashion choices. Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister is also the paparazzi’s favourite. Even ahead of her Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans wait for her pictures to get out in the public domain. For those unaware, Khushi will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Khushi Kapoor shared some hot photos on Instagram and we cannot keep calm! The Archies star donned a black cut-out outfit and stormed the Internet. She raised the temperature and left everyone smitten. As soon as she posted the photos, her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor reacted and shared the post on her official Instagram handle and wrote, "Is she real?" Khushi's The Archies co-star Suhana Khan liked the photos and commented, "Amazing".

Check Khushi Kapoor's post here:

Check Janhvi Kapoor's reaction here:

Talking about The Archies, the web series will release on Netflix in 2023. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The official statement of the announcement video read, “The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, promises to have something for every generation.”

