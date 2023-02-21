Khushi Kapoor recalls precious memory with Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary; Boney Kapoor remembers her

Sridevi’s death in 2018 was a massive loss for her fans and for the Indian cinema. But it was an even bigger loss for the actress’ family members. The legendary actress was a doting mother and a loving wife, and her untimely demise on 24th February 2018, created a permanent void in her family and loved ones’ lives. Ahead of Sridevi’s 5th death anniversary, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remembered her. While Janhvi shared a throwback picture and an emotional post on Instagram, her sister Khushi Kapoor simply shared an unseen picture with her mom, reminiscing the precious memories they had together. Boney Kapoor also remembered his wife and shared an emotional post on Instagram. Khushi Kapoor shares a happy throwback picture with her mom Sridevi

Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to post an unseen picture with her mom Sridevi. The picture is from 2017, and it shows Sridevi kissing Khushi on the cheek as the mother-daughter duo posed in front of Disneyland. The joy on Khushi’s face is quite evident, and she is seen wearing a black coat, while Sridevi wore a beige coat. Khushi did not write a caption with the picture, but it is evident that she is missing her mother, and is reminiscing their happy memories together.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor shared a portrait of Sridevi on his Instagram, and wrote, “You left us 5 years back… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever…” Sharing another portrait of Sridevi on his Instagram story, he wrote, “Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar Wohi aajtak mere saath hai...”

Janhvi Kapoor’s emotional post ahead of Sridevi’s 5th death anniversary Meanwhile, Janhvi also posted a throwback picture that shows her talking to her mom Sridevi. While Sridevi looks stunning in a golden saree, Janhvi is seen in a multi-coloured attire. The two seem to be engrossed in a conversation in the picture. Sharing the photograph, Janhvi wrote, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”

