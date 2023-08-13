Khushi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi on her birth anniversary; shares an adorable throwback PIC

Sridevi, the legendary superstar still lives in the hearts of millions of her fans, with brilliant performances and iconic films. She made an irreplaceable place for herself in both the South and Hindi film industry, with an illustrious acting career that lasted for over 5 decades. Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, and her untimely demise came as a massive shock to the entire film industry in her fans. Today, on the occasion of Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary, her daughter Khushi Kapoor remembered her beloved mom, with a special post.

Khushi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi with a throwback pic

The popular star kid, who is dearly missing her beloved mother on her 60th birthday, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely throwback picture with Sridevi and her elder sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor. In the picture, a young Sridevi is seen posing with little Janhvi and Khushi, with a wide smile on her face. "Happy Birthday mama (white heart emoji)," The Archies actress captioned her post.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's Instagram post, below: