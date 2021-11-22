Khushi Kapoor reveals the ‘most stylish Kapoor’ in this PIC; Can you guess?

Khushi Kapoor has not yet made her acting debut yet, but the star kid sure does enjoy the limelight. Khushi is quite active in the virtual world of social world, where she often offers glimpses of her life every now and then. From selfies and stunning photoshoots to candid moments with her friends and family – Khushi’s Instagram feed is generously sprinkled with all of these photographs, while fans swoon over her. Netizens have often been in awe of the young woman’s sense of style too, and now, Khushi has given her verdict on who makes the most stylish Kapoor. Can you take a guess?

It’s Boney Kapoor. Yes! Khushi has named her father and producer Boney Kapoor the ‘most stylish Kapoor’. A few moments back, Khushi took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture featuring Boney Kapoor. In the picture, Boney can be seen slaying in ethnic wear featuring an ivory-colored Sherwani paired with brown formal shoes. He looked quite dapper as he posed for the picture with confidence and panache. Sharing this picture, Khushi captioned it, “Most stylish Kapoor”. She also added a song called Daddy Cool to her Instagram story.

Check out Khushi’s story here:

Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor too could not help but admire their father’s fashion game. Both the actors took to their respective Instagram stories and shared a picture of Boney Kapoor wearing royal blue coat, white shirt, and black trousers. Sharing this picture, Janhvi captioned it “When the real fashion icon is your dad”, and added a sticker that said, “Rad Dad”. Arjun captioned the picture with a sticker that read, “The OG”.

Looks like the Kapoor kids are quite impressed with dad Boney Kapoor’s style game, and we can’t help but agree!

ALSO READ: After Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his ‘rock’, Arjun Kapoor’s new nickname for the latter is hilarious