Khushi Kapoor reveals she was made fun of since she didn't look like mom Sridevi or sister Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the few favourite siblings on social media. From their goofy pictures and videos to Khushi's viral TikTok videos, the sisters are loved by many of their fans. While we have seen Janhvi much under the spotlight, we haven't heard a lot about her younger sister Khushi Kapoor who is still completing college. In a recent video titled 'Quarantine Tapes' shared by a certain Pearl Malik, Khushi has opened up on various facets of her life.
“I don’t think I’m the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I’m growing. It’s so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it,” Khushi said.
Speaking of how she has been shy and awkward, Khushi revealed that getting trolled and receiving hate at a young age has been particularly difficult. "People still s**t on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that."
She also threw some light on her childhood, "As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress," Khushi said.
She added, "You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say f**k it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it."
Click here to watch Khushi Kapoor's video.
