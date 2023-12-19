Khushi Kapoor reveals THIS character from The Archies inspired her latest tattoo; can you guess?
Khushi Kapoor who debuted in Bollywood recently, revealed that her latest tattoo is inspired by a character from her first film The Archies. Check it out!
Khushi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. The younger daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor made her Bollywood debut recently with Zoyta Akhatr's The Archies. Her role has been getting praise and attention on social media. Apart from her acting passion, Khushi is obsessed with tattoos; interestingly, every tattoo has significance in her life. In a new interview, Khushi revealed that her debut film, The Archies, inspires her latest tattoo.
Khushi Kapoor's latest tattoo is inspired by a character from The Archies
During a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Khushi Kapoor revealed that her latest tattoo is an ode to her debut film The Archies, where she played the role of Betty Cooper. "I have Betty’s cycle tattooed as well...it’s my latest one," she added.
The Archies star also opened up about what getting tattooed means to her. Her obsession with tattoos began at the age of 16. Defying a predictable "first tattoo" butterfly or flower, Khushi inscribed her parents' and sister Janhvi Kapoor's birthdates in Roman numerals.
Khushi Kapoor on making playlist of 60s music during The Archies shooting
When asked about how she relaxes, Khushi added that she loves listening to music on the set, particularly when she tries to take on a character or scene.
"While filming The Archies, I made a playlist of a lot of ’60s music from films such as Grease and Hairspray. When you are doing something dark and heavy on set you don’t want to bring that energy back home, because it can get really taxing on someone to carry that for so long," added Kapoor. She said that she has done a lot of acting workshops that helped her control and channel these emotions into her work without having to carry the weight of it all the time.
Khushi Kapoor's upcoming project
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Karan Johar is all set to produce a rom-com with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.
According to sources close to the development, Karan Johar is planning to make a full-fledged romantic comedy with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead. “It’s being planned as a direct-to-digital project to be produced by his digital wing, Dharmatics. The film will go on floors next year and will be directed by Shauna Gautam. The makers are in talks with a leading OTT player for streaming rights,” revealed a source close to the development.
The film has yet to get a title, however, the makers are already brainstorming on several quirky names. “It’s one of those romantic comedies that Hindi Cinema is known for. However, Karan and co. feel that the palette of narrative fits better for the OTT than the big screen. It’s planned and will be executed as an OTT original,” the source added.
