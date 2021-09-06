Khushi Kapoor’s latest PHOTOS are a love affair with pink; SEE Inside

Producer Boney Kapoor and the legendary actress ’s daughter Khushi Kapoor has not made her acting debut yet but she sure stays in the limelight. Khushi is quite popular on social media, where she often treats fans with sneak peeks into her life. One look at her Instagram grid and netizens will get to see it all – from stunning photo shoots and selfies, and candid moments with friends and family to unseen childhood and throwback pictures. A few moments back, Khushi shared an alluring picture featuring her and her friend and we promise it will make you fall in love with pink!

Taking to Instagram, Khushi posted a few pictures with her friend Muskan Chanana. The two young women posed playfully in front of the camera, while they nailed their looks. Khushi was dressed in a stunning patterned pink maxi dress with a slit detailing at the front. She kept her hair loose and makeup minimal. Khushi opted for a simple dainty necklace for accessories. Apart from that, she also carried a matching pink fanny pack on her waist. Her friend Muskan was dressed in equally stylish casuals. She donned a patterned orange top with a similar slit detailing at the front. Muskan paired it with a pair of denim. She too kept her hair down, and her makeup was fresh and glowing.

Sharing the pictures, Khushi captioned it with several emojis. The post was flooded with likes from fans and netizens in no time.

Take a look at Khushi’s Instagram post:

The buzz is that Khushi will be following her sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps into Bollywood. According to reports, Khushi might make her debut alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in a Zoya Akhtar directorial of an Archie comics adaptation.

