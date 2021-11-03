Khushi Kapoor’s latest PICS in a yellow lehenga are straight out of a dream; BFF Aaliyah Kashyap is speechless

Legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor has not made her debut on the big screen yet. However, this does not mean that the star kid is away from the limelight. From fans on social media to the paparazzi in the real world, everyone wants to have a glimpse of the young woman. Every now and then, Khushi takes to her Instagram space and posts pictures from photoshoots, or candid selfies with friends and family, leaving netizens swooning over her. Speaking of which, last night, Khushi dropped the most beautiful pictures in a lehenga and they are nothing but the stuff of dreams.

A few hours back, Khushi took to the photo-blogging app and shared a slew of pictures looking pretty in a gorgeous yellow lehenga. In the pictures, Khushi can be seen donning an embroidered, backless, copper-coloured choli with noodle straps. Her flowy yellow lehenga is complimenting it perfectly. She also has a matching dupatta to go with the attire. Khushi looks next to flawless in minimal and fresh makeup that has a touch of glam. Her tresses are styled in waves. A pair of statement earrings, a dainty necklace, and a bracelet punctuates her attire making it look perfect.

Take a look:

Sharing these pictures, Khushi captioned it with a yellow heart. Just like fans, her friends were floored by how pretty she looked. BFF Aaliyah Kashyap and Muskan Chanana could not help but drop comments under her post. While filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah’s comment read ‘speechless’, Muskan left a comment saying, “Pataka”.

Take a look:

