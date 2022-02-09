Khushi Kapoor’s mantra is to follow ‘self care Sunday everyday’; Do not miss Panda’s cute video

Khushi Kapoor is one of the star kids who has not made her big Bollywood debut yet but still enjoys a massive fan following. Khushi is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures on Instagram that fans love to watch. Today, too she shared a couple of pictures from what her self care routine looks like in the house. She was accompanied by her pet Panda Kapoor who is too cute to handle. From clicking selfies to working out to playing with her furry friend, Khushi’s leisure time looked fun.

Taking to her Instagram handle Khushi Kapoor has shared a couple of pictures. The first picture is a selfie of her in which she is posing with her messy hair look. Khushi can be seen wearing a loose tee and her tattoos are visible. The next image is a mirror selfie in which Khushi looks sleek as she can be seen wearing a sports bra over tights. The next picture is of her working out as Panda Kapoor is looking at her. Last but definitely not least is a video of Panda playing with his toy and it is too cute to handle. Sharing these pictures Khushi wrote, “Self care Sunday, everyday.”

Take a look:

Khushi will be following sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps in the entertainment industry. She will be making her showbiz debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial adapted from the International comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

