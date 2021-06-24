Khushi Kapoor says she ‘sometimes loves’ Janhvi Kapoor & shares their PHOTO; Latter wants her 'attention'

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s recent pic speaks volume about sibling love and will win your heart.

and Janhvi Kapoor has been one of the most talked about the sibling duo in Bollywood. The young starlets enjoy a massive fan following on social media and often win hearts with their style statements. Interestingly, Khushi, who is quite active on social media, often treats fans with her beautiful pictures. However, her recent post on Instagram is grabbing a lot of attention as she has showered some sibling love on elder sister Janhvi which is winning hearts.

Khushi has shared a beautiful picture with Janhvi wherein they were seen enjoying their time in a restaurant by the sea The sister duo looked inseparable in the pic and their style game was also on point. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl looked stunning in a stripped shirt and kept her tresses open. On the other hand, Khushi was a sight to behold in her black outfit. Interestingly, the beautiful sunset in the backdrop added to the charm of the pic. While Khushi captioned the image as, “Love u sometimes”, Janhvi demanded her baby sister’s attention and commented, “Oh wow can u come here and give me attention then.”

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about Khushi Kapoor, there have been speculations about daddy Boney Kapoor launching her in Bollywood. However, he clarified, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (brother Anil Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Sanjay Kapoor) when he made his entry into films.”

