Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya and others are all smiles as they step out to watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: PICS

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, the budding actresses of the Kapoor family's younger generation have been often taking the internet by storm with their social media posts. The star kids, who are set to make their grand Bollywood debut soon, have been also garnering attention very often with their appearances at Bollywood's grand parties and events. On Wednesday night, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and other members of the Kapoor family were spotted in Mumbai city as they stepped out for a movie night.

Khushi, Shanaya, Sanjay-Maheep, and others watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The Kapoor family members, including popular actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, their children Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor, and nieces Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were spotted in the city. As per the reports, the Kapoor family watched the recently released romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, on Wednesday night. Khushi, Shanaya, and others posed together for the paparazzi, as they were seen leaving after the screening of the film.

Check out Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and others' pictures, below:

Shanaya, Khushi, and others look for the night

Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her acting debut with The Archies, opted for a casual look as she stepped out with her family for the movie night. The young actress opted for a muddy brown sweatshirt, which she paired with blue denim trousers, printed sneakers, and a lazy bun hairdo, for the night. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a white full-sleeve crop top, which she teamed up with blue high-waist denim trousers. Anshula opted for a green and white wrap dress for the night, while Maheep was spotted brown shirt and denim trousers.

Khushi and Shanaya's work fronts

As you may know, Khushi Kapoor is set to make her acting debut with The Archies, the upcoming Netflix project helmed by Zoya Akhtar, along with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and a bunch of newcomers. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, is making her big debut with the long-delayed romantic drama, Bedhadak.

