Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya take the glam quotient a notch higher in new PICS; BFF Suhana Khan ‘sneaks’ in

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Legendary actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi has not made her debut in the world of showbiz yet. However, she is very much a part of the limelight surrounding the world of glamour. Khushi is quite active on social media where she treats fans to sneak peeks of her life every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier today, Khushi took to Instagram and dropped a slew of new pictures with her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, friends, and her pet Panda. Suhana Khan ‘sneaks’ into these pictures as well.

Taking to the photo-and-video-sharing application, Khushi Kapoor dropped a gallery of new pictures. The first photograph in her series featured a breathtaking view of the sea, some palm trees, and a gorgeous sunset. In the second picture, we can see Khushi posing with Shanaya and her close friend Muskan Chanana. The three young ladies looked absolutely stunning in their chic dresses. Beside them is a wall full of framed black and white pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Abram, and young Aryan and Suhana. It can be presumed the photograph has been taken in SRK’s bungalow, Mannat.

In the third picture, Khushi is seen posing happily with her friend Akshat Rajan, while the last picture in the series features Khushi’s adorable puppy, Panda Kapoor.

Sharing these pictures, Khushi captioned the post with a sun emoji.

As soon as she dropped the photos, they were flooded with a lot of likes and comments. While Muskan and Akshat commented with red heart emojis, Suhana Khan had a hilarious reaction. She wrote, “love how I’ve sneaked my way into the pic,” referring to the photo frames of her in the second picture.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan's outfit features fifty shades of white and it will make your eyes pop; Check