Khushi Kapoor showers birthday love on Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap with an adorable PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor is quite active on social media since she made her account public. Now, Khushi has sent a sweet birthday wish to Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and their photo will surely win you over.

Birthdays are a special occasion for loved ones to remind a person of how much they are loved. Speaking of this, Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap has turned a year older today and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. , who is a great friend to her, also chose the sweetest way to send birthday love to her best friend on the occasion. Janhvi's sister, Khushi has been making headlines since she made her Instagram account public.

Now, taking to her Instagram story, Khushi dropped a throwback photo from with her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap and sent her an endearing birthday wish. In the throwback photo, we can see Khushi and Aaliyah posing next to each other. Janhvi's sister is seen clad in a white tee with an Office still featuring Steve Carell on it. On the other hand, Aaliyah is seen holding on to her best friend from behind. She is seen slaying in a black top.

The two gorgeous girls posed for a picture-perfect moment in the photo. Khushi shared the same on her social media handle and wished Aaliyah on her birthday. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "HBD @aaliyahkashyap."

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's wish for Aaliyah:

Meanwhile, since Khushi made her account public, fans of Janhvi and her have been following her updates. From her gorgeous sun-kissed photos to her vacay photos with a friend, everything that Khushi has been posting has been going viral among several fan clubs of the star kid. She had earlier shared a photo in which she flaunted her tattoos and fans loved her style statement too.

Also Read|Khushi Kapoor's unseen PHOTOS with Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda & others are unmissable

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×