Khushi Kapoor showers birthday love on ‘other half’ Anshula Kapoor; Gives glimpse of their matching tattoo

It’s Ajrun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s birthday and the Kapoor’s seem to be in celebratory mode. Not just the lady is celebrating her special day in her own way, her loved ones are also making sure to shower birthday love on her with adorable posts on social media. While Arjun had shared a quirky video with Anshula along with a heartwarming caption, now Khushi Kapoor had followed his footsteps and her birthday wish for the lady is grabbing a lot of attention.

Taking to her Instagram story, Khushi shared a boomerang video wherein she was seen getting all goofy with Anshula. She even called the birthday girl her ‘other half’ and also shared a pic of their matching tattoos in a heart frame. Khushi wrote, “Happy Birthday to my other half”. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor also penned sweet notes for the birthday girl as they shared her pics on their social media handles. Sharing Anshula’s pic, Rhea wrote, “Happy birthday to this brave girl @anshulakapoor”. Shanaya also shared a pic of herself with Anshula wherein they were seen strolling down a street. She captioned it as, “Happy Birthday Ansh. Love You. Standing by you forever” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at birthday wishes for Anshula Kapoor:

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor had also penned sweet note for Anshula and wrote, “Our grounding force, our anchor, voice of reason and strength and our home. You make the res of us feel so loved no matter what and I'm blessed to call you my sister. Love you loads (heart emoji)”.