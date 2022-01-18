Khushi Kapoor is a sight for sore eyes in pretty black dress as she poses with friend in new PIC

Khushi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids on the block. Legendary actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter, Khushi has not made her debut in Bollywood yet, but she is certainly not away from the limelight. The paparazzi photograph her as and when she steps out in the city, and fans wait for her to drop a new picture or video on social media. Speaking of which, Khushi is quite active on Instagram, where she often treats her followers to glimpses of her life. A few hours back, she once again took to the ‘gram to share a new picture as she wished her friend a happy birthday.

Last night, Khushi took to her Instagram stories and dropped a new picture featuring herself with her close friend Aakash Mehta. In the picture, Khushi can be seen looking absolutely breathtaking as she donned a pretty black velvet dress. She kept her hair open, and opted for a soft-glam makeup look with blushed cheeks and a pink lip shade. Khushi kept her look minimal, and wore simple stud earrings for accessories. Her friend Aakash, on the other hand, looked quite dapper himself in a white shirt. The two of them smiled at the cameras as they posed for a picture together. Khushi wished her friend on his birthday and captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday (white heart emoji) @aakashmehta18”.

Take a look:

Khushi will be following sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps in the entertainment industry. She will be making her showbiz debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial adapted from the International comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Strawberry with eggs’ combination leaves sister Khushi Kapoor speechless