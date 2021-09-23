Khushi Kapoor is sister Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘scorpio twin’; Here’s how

and Shanaya Kapoor have not stepped into Bollywood yet, but they sure know how to steal the limelight with their social media presence. The two sisters in one frame only means double the fun and gorgeousness. On Wednesday, Shanaya Kapoor, took to her social media space to share an endearing video featuring sister Khushi. While doing so, the star-kid also revealed Khushi Kapoor is her ‘scorpio’ twin and the short clip is surely a testimony to it.

The clip shared by Shanaya features vivid moments of the sisters together. Be it attending a baby shower or an award function, the duo’s expression often matches in sync. In one frame, while both the girls are dressed in stunning lehengas, they can be seen bursting out in laughter as the camera captures them. From piggyback riding to posing for paparazzi, both the star-kids always happen to ooze out the glam factor from every angle while being candid.

In terms of work, a few months ago Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram. While making the announcement, she articulated, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”. Talking about Khushi Kapoor, the star kid also aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. However, details of her Bollywood debut remain unclear.

