Khushi Kapoor sizzles in brown mini dress in latest mirror SELFIE; Maheep Kapoor reacts

Khushi Kapoor is a very stylish star kid. Whenever she steps out, she surely makes everyone's head turn with her impeccable fashion sense. The beautiful girl is yet to start her acting career but still enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Her Instagram feed is filled with selfies and fashion updates. And today once again, she left her fans in awe when she shared another picture in which Khushi is looking stunning. But what grabbed attention was her shoe closet.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister is wearing a brown colour mini dress with her hair in the center partition. Talking about her makeup she has surely opted for a soft one and went for bold eye makeup. Well, to complete the look she is seen carrying a small mini handbag. While sharing the picture, she also gave a sneak peek of her bedroom. The bed is not made and a furry friend can be seen seated. Then going on another side one can see a huge collection of sandals with almost all colours.

This can be any girl's dream and it is looking also. The nicely kept footwear collection is unmissable. The picture is captioned with emojis. Maheep Kapoor, who has been tested COVID positive, dropped fire emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, there are reports that Khushi will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The story will be an adaptation of the popular international comics Archie.

