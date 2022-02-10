Khushi Kapoor slays in athleisure with her comfy blue outfit; PICS

Khushi Kapoor is one of the celebrity kids who is yet to make her big Bollywood debut but already has a significant fan base. Khushi is very active on social media and frequently posts pictures to Instagram, which her admirers obsess over. She often makes headlines with beautiful pictures of herself and of course, with her family. The star kid is gorgeous and there is no denying that. Today, she was spotted in the city looking effortlessly stunning in her simple yet adorable attire.

In the pictures where Khushi Kapoor was spotted in the city, she could be seen chilling in her comfortable attire. She sported an oversized bright blue tee with black tights and paired it up with canvas shoes. Her look was accessorised with a dainty necklace and she had her hair up in a messy bun. Well, if you want to know how to make the simplest outfit look absolutely fantastic, Khushi might be the right person for you. Whenever she steps out, she makes it a point to look good!

Take a look:





These days, the star kid is often papped with her sweet puppy Panda and their cuteness is often the topic of buzz among her fans. Meanwhile, coming to the professional front, Khushi is all set to follow her sister Janhvi Kapoor and late mother Sridevi’s footsteps in the entertainment industry. She will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial, adapted from the International comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

