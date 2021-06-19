Khushi Kapoor slays in bikini as she gives glimpse of her pool day; Shanaya, Aaliyah in awe of her look

Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of herself in a purple bikini and her panache is unmissable.

Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister , who also happens to be an aspiring actress, always give a statement when it comes to fashion. The diva is quite active on social media and her Instagram is filled with glamorous pics which are proof of her ultimate style statement. Keeping up with this trajectory, Khushi added another picture to her Instagram collection and it has taken the internet by a storm. In the recent pic, the young starlet has given a glimpse of her pool day.

The pic featured Khushi clad in a purple high waist bikini. The youngster styled the bikini with a matching cap and had let her wavy hair loose for the picture. Khushi completed her look with styled a pair of black shades. While it was a beautiful picture, his pet dog was seen photobombing the pic. Khushi captioned the picture as, “Pool day”. The picture was clicked in a very proper view with the mountains behind at a distance. In both, the pictures Khushi has made sure to look away from the camera to give a more candid touch to the pictures.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s pic:

The picture caught the attention of Khushi’s many gal gang including Aaliyah Kashyap who took to the comment section and wrote “unrealllll”. On the other hand, her cousin Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Girl u on” along with a blazing fire emoticon.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about Khushi’s big Bollywood debut. To this Boney had told a leading daily, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about”

