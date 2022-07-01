Khushi Kapoor slays in cool hoodie as she gets spotted in the city with The Archies co-star Vedang Raina; PICS

Although Khushi Kapoor has not stepped into Bollywood, yet, she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Be it candid photos or quirky fashion statements, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, often dishes out major fashion goals for fans. The upcoming actress is often mobbed by the paparazzi whenever she steps out. Today was no exception as Sridevi’s daughter was again surrounded by shutterbugs when she got spotted with her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina outside a coffee shop in the city.

Khushi Kapoor was papped as she stepped out of a coffee shop and made her way to her car in the evening today. She was spotted wearing an off-white hoodie and white trousers. She tried to cover her face with the hoodie to hide her face from the cameramen. She was accompanied by her co-star from The Archies, Vedang Raina, who was courteous enough to hold the umbrella for Khushi to protect her from the rains in Mumbai. Vedang too wore a stylish blue hoodie and accompanied Khushi in the car.

Have a look at Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s pictures outside the coffee shop:

On the professional front, Khushi Kapoor aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi and late mother Sridevi. She is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Vedang Raina. The actors shot their first leg of the ambitious film in Ooty. The makers shared the first look video of The Archies where the actors seemed to be having a jolly good time, in each other’s company. The film will premiere directly on digital and the premiere is scheduled for 2023.

