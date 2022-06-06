Khushi Kapoor spends her weekend amid nature as she shoots for The Archies in Ooty; PHOTOS

Late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is currently all over the news these days and rightfully so, after all, the star kid is making her big Bollywood debut soon with the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film, The Archies, with Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, which also marks their debut in the film industry. Khushi, who is shooting in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, recently, shared a new set of beautiful pictures on her social media handle from a picturesque location.

Sharing the post, she dropped a few emoticons. In the photos, Khushi is seen dressed in a black cropped top, blue jeans, and added a green puffer jacket to compliment her outfit. The star kid also carried a mini black sling bag alongside. As soon as Khushi shared the new photos, many fans and followers dropped immense love for her in the comments section. Khushi's friend Orhan Awatramani dropped a comment and wrote, "Sunshine on my rainy day." Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor added heart emojis. Her The Archies co-star Yuvraj Menda also commented on Khushi's post.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's new PICS:

To note, The Archies is an adaptation of the popular Archie comics. Khushi will be seen as Betty Cooper, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Earlier in May, Zoya shared a teaser video, unveiling the cast of the film on her social media, and wrote: "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in! The filmmaker also unveiled the official poster of the film in another post, writing, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in." It is set in 1960s India and will stream on Netflix in 2023.

