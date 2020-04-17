Khushi Kapoor steals sister Janhvi Kapoor's OOTD & we wonder how the actress would take it; WATCH

Khushi Kapoor’s latest video is going viral on social media in which she can be seen showing off how she would react when her sister yells at her for stealing her OOTD. However, we wonder what Janhvi Kapoor would think of it. Check it out.

It looks like Janhvi Kapoor and are making the best use of the Coronavirus lockdown and the continuous fun videos of the two are proof of it. From chilling together at home to relishing desserts, Janhvi and Khushi are doing everything they can to pass their time amid lockdown. While Janhvi is already a star and had made her debut in Bollywood back in 2018 with Dhadak, Khushi is still busy with studies and was in the US before COVID 19 pandemic.

While being at home now, Khushi too seems to have taken to acting and her recent fun video of pretending to not care after stealing her sister Janhvi’s OOTD is leaving the netizens excited to see her on the big screen. In the fun TikTok video, we can see Khushi chilling and showing how she would react if her sister yelled at her on seeing that she stole her outfit. Clad in an off shoulder lavender top with black lowers, Khushi looked every bit a diva just like Janhvi in the video.

Well, surely Janhvi wouldn’t be delighted to know that her younger sister Khushi stole her OOTD. However, a long time ago, when Janhvi had to attend an event, she stole Khushi’s OOTD and wore it. Later, Khushi was furious with her sister and DM’ed her on Instagram about it and expressed her anger. But, Janhvi shared a screenshot of her sister’s chat and left netizens in awe of their bond as sisters. Meanwhile, amid lockdown, often Janhvi shares photos and videos with Khushi while chilling at home and fans love it. Their recent TikTok videos are going viral and fans are enjoying every bit of it.

Check out Khushi Kapoor’s video after stealing Janhvi’s OOTD:

