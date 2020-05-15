Khushi Kapoor takes up the album cover challenge on TikTok and it'll crack you up; Watch

Khushi Kapoor's TikTok album cover challenge video is the funniest thing on the internet today.

recently took up Tiktok's album cover challenge and it's super hilarious. The TikTok challenge has become a new trend in social media amidst the quarantine phase and it couldn't get funnier. The millennials especially have caught up with the trend and every day we see new hilarious videos coming up. It takes a premise with Dave Brubeck Quartet’s Kathy’s Waltz playing in the background and then adds an album cover recreation to hit the punchline.

Khushi Kapoor's album cover challenge too was a funny one. The premise of her video was 'When you wake up to zero good morning texts' and the album cover that Khushi recreated is Kaha Ho Tum by Nanna. The 19-year-old posed like Nanna in the video with Dave Brubeck Quartet’s Kathy’s Waltz playing in the background. Well, her dramatic expressions show that Khushi would too turn out to be a great actress like her mom and sister Janhvi Kapoor if she decides to step into the Bollywood industry.

Check out Khushi Kapoor Tiktok's video below:

Ever since the Coronavirus outbreak spread in India, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have been quarantining with their father Boney Kapoor at their residence. Practicing social-distancing norms, Khushi, and Janhvi are often found trying out different things to entertain themselves. They two star kids have been colouring, watching movies together, dancing, and making funny paintings on each other's faces with makeup.

