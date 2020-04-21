Khushi Kapoor takes a dig at those who don't love makeup in her latest TikTok video; WATCH

It's a known fact that Khushi Kapoor loves makeup and is often spotted picture perfect by the paparazzi. In her latest TikTok video, Khushi takes a dig at those who are not fond of makeup.

isn't shy of the camera and her posts with sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor is proof enough. The young star kid, who currently studies in the US, is back home in Mumbai amid the Coronavirus lockdown and is busy spending her time with dad Boney Kapoor and Janhvi. Not just that, Khushi is also making sure to keep her followers on TikTok entertained. The star kid took to Instagram to share a video and was all dressed up for it.

It's a known fact that Khushi loves makeup and is often spotted picture perfect by the paparazzi. In her latest TikTok video, Khushi takes a dig at those who are not fond of makeup. The hilarious video shows Khushi sitting on her makeup chair and with a brush, she then asks, "For the people that like to say I don't like to wear a lot of makeup..or say that I cannot wear so much makeup. Could you not wear so much or do you just not know how to do it?"

Check out Khushi's hilarious TikTok video below:

The star kid had also released two videos with Janhvi and it was widely shared on social media. The girls were all things fun in the video as they took the 'Who is the most likely' challenge and 'Put a finger down' challenge. Check out the videos below:

