Khushi Kapoor teaches how to do colour blocking right with her chic OOTD; PICS

Khushi Kapoor is emerging to be one of the most popular star kids on the block. The legendary Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi has not made her debut in Bollywood yet, however, she certainly remains under the limelight. She has a huge following of fans on social media who swoon over her pictures and keep on coming back for more glimpses of her life. Moreover, the paparazzi often clicks Khushi outside her gym or dance classes. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Khushi was spotted and papped by the media outside a clinic in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai.

Khushi Kapoor is quite the fashionista, and her sartorial choices often impress and inspire fans. Today, Khushi was spotted dishing out some lessons in color blocking as she slayed in a stylishly casual outfit. Khushi was spotted donning a black, full-sleeved crop top which she styled with a pair of pink high-waisted trousers. For footwear, the star kid opted to wear a pair of white sneakers. Her hair was left open and she completed the look with a black shoulder bag. She also wore a blue mask, as per the COVID-19 safety protocols. As Khushi got out of her car, she waved at the paps as they clicked her from a distance.

Take a look at Khushi’s pics:

Recently, Khushi was papped along with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda outside a dance class in Khar. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was papped with them too. It looks like they have started the prep for their debut project. Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya will be making their debut in the showbiz with a Zoya Akhtar directorial, which will be based on the popular international comics Archie.

