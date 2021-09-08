Khushi Kapoor teaches you how to nail a 'car selfie'; Don't miss Navya Nanda's 'clueless' reaction

Among the popular star kids from Bollywood, has been in the headlines lately owing to reports of her debut in films. Amid this, Janhvi Kapoor's sister's social media game is quite strong and every now and then, Khushi puts her stylish looks on display via the same. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, the gorgeous star kid dropped a car selfie on her handle and gave all her followers a lesson in nailing one. However, it was her caption that left many clueless including .

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi dropped a selfie in which she is seen sitting in her car. Janhvi's sister is seen clad in a white tank top while stepping out in her car. Her hair is left loose over her shoulders and makeup is kept minimalistic to go well with her casual look. As she clicked a selfie in her car, we can see a person sitting behind her. Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, "Is there anything more embarrassing than making eye contact with people while taking car selfies."

Take a look:

Seeing the photo and the caption, Khushi's friend, Navya Naveli Nanda was quick to respond. She wrote, "Haven’t understood this at all." Apart from Navya, Maheep Kapoor and stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped love in the comment section for Khushi and her stylish car selfie.

The star kid often leaves the internet in awe of her style and one of the things that netizens love about Janhvi's sister is her outfit choice. Meanwhile, Khushi is apparently gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar helmed project that may also star Agastya Nanda and . Khushi and Agastya were also spotted at a meeting with Zoya a few weeks back and it added to the speculation of the project.

