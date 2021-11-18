Khushi Kapoor teases fans with a glimpse of her glamorous avatar as she plays peek a boo in new PIC

Khushi Kapoor has not yet made her silver screen debut yet but has that kept the star kid away from the gaze of the public eye? Certainly not. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi is quite active in the virtual world, and enjoys quite the fan following on social media. She often lets fans have a glimpse of her life with friends and family, while they swoon over her stunning photographs. Speaking of stunning pictures, this evening, Khushi yet again took to Instagram and posted a selfie or rather a ‘carfie’, while teasing fans with a glimpse of her glamorous look.

A few hours back, Khushi Kapoor took to the photo-blogging site and posted a rocking selfie inside her car. She teased fans by giving them only a glimpse of her look, but that was more than enough to tell that she has upped the glam quota and how! Clicking the selfie in front of the rearview mirror of her car, Khushi showcased her flawless makeup. Bold eyebrows, eyes with long lashes, eyeliner, and heavy eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and pink glossy lips made her look extremely pretty. A pair of dainty silver hoop earrings made it a finely-balanced look.

Sharing this picture on her Instagram feed, Khushi aptly captioned it “Peek-a-boo”.

Take a look:

The buzz is that Khushi Kapoor is most likely to follow her sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps into Bollywood. Reportedly, Khushi will be making her debut alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in a Zoya Akhtar directorial based on the international comics – Archies.

