Khushi Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive, Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor home quarantined; Report

After Arjun Kapoor and Anshula, now reports of Khushi Kapoor being positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus has surfaced online. However, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor haven’t officially confirmed the news as of yet. A report in ETimes, suggests that the star-kid is under home quarantine, even her sister Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are now practising social distancing.

It is yet unclear if Janhvi Kapoor and Boney are tested negative for the virus. An official confirmation by the family is awaited. This comes just a day after Janhvi took to social media to share a slew of stunning photos online that gave fans a sneak peek of her winter time with khushi and her pet dog. One of the pictures also saw Janhvi posing with a thermometer that indicated that she might be unwell.

Janhvi Kapoor also indulged in painting and reading novels to pass her time. In addition to this, Janhvi Kapoor also spent some quality time with sister Khushi Kapoor and her adorable dog. While sharing the post online, Janhvi Kapoor captioned it as, “that time of year again.” Speaking of Janhvi’s professional front, the star-kid previously made her collaboration with Boney Kapoor official in Milli.

Talking about her collaboration with dad Boney Kapoor, Janhvi said, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.” Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her.

She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline. As of Khushi, the younger Kapoor also aspires to be an actor just like her sister. She will all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Archies alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

