Khushi Kapoor turns LA streets into her runway as she flaunts her radiant glow & chic look in stunning PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is quite the style icon for the Gen-Z folks. Recently, she shared a series of gorgeous photos from her LA trip and her stylish look will win you over.

Over the past few days, late and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, has been blessing social media with stunning photos from her LA trip and well, many of her close friends have been gushing over her. Not just friends, her sister Janhvi Kapoor also has dropped several comments on Khushi's photos and has expressed her wish to raid her closet soon. Amid this, Khushi went ahead and dropped some more stylish photos from the streets of LA that will surely leave you in awe of her look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared a couple of photos while posing on the streets of LA. In the photo, Janhvi's sister could be seen clad in a short white and green top with matching tie-dye pants. With it, she could be seen teaming up a pair of earrings and a luxurious arm candy. As she posed, Khushi looked every bit gorgeous. Her luscious hair was left loose and makeup was kept natural to go with her chic look.

Sharing the photos, Khushi captioned it with green and white hearts. Her friends could not stop praising her style in the comments. Many loved her chic look.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, as per a recent Etimes report, Janhvi will soon join Khushi in LA to help her pick an acting institute for herself. The star kid is apparently planning to debut in Bollywood but is not in any rush for it. Reportedly, Janhvi will be heading to LA after completing the Good Luck Jerry shoot. In the meantime, Khushi is leaving no stone unturned in winning hearts on the internet with her chic style.

