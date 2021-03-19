  1. Home
Khushi Kapoor turns LA streets into her runway as she flaunts her radiant glow & chic look in stunning PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is quite the style icon for the Gen-Z folks. Recently, she shared a series of gorgeous photos from her LA trip and her stylish look will win you over.
55149 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 12:07 am
Over the past few days, late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor has been blessing social media with stunning photos from her LA trip and well, many of her close friends have been gushing over her. Not just friends, her sister Janhvi Kapoor also has dropped several comments on Khushi's photos and has expressed her wish to raid her closet soon. Amid this, Khushi went ahead and dropped some more stylish photos from the streets of LA that will surely leave you in awe of her look. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared a couple of photos while posing on the streets of LA. In the photo, Janhvi's sister could be seen clad in a short white and green top with matching tie-dye pants. With it, she could be seen teaming up a pair of earrings and a luxurious arm candy. As she posed, Khushi looked every bit gorgeous. Her luscious hair was left loose and makeup was kept natural to go with her chic look. 

Sharing the photos, Khushi captioned it with green and white hearts. Her friends could not stop praising her style in the comments. Many loved her chic look. 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@khushi05k)

Meanwhile, as per a recent Etimes report, Janhvi will soon join Khushi in LA to help her pick an acting institute for herself. The star kid is apparently planning to debut in Bollywood but is not in any rush for it. Reportedly, Janhvi will be heading to LA after completing the Good Luck Jerry shoot. In the meantime, Khushi is leaving no stone unturned in winning hearts on the internet with her chic style. 

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor to head to LA to help Khushi Kapoor in exploring acting institutes post Good Luck Jerry shoot?

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Anonymous 2 days ago

shes pretty!

Anonymous 2 days ago

ghatya. iske peeche aur khoobsurat ladki honge. she can try all she wants cant change boney genes

Anonymous 2 days ago

Loved sridevi the actress, but just can't get behind these two girls who would not get a glance, let alone a second glance, if it wernt for their numerous plastic surgeries and daddys connections.

Anonymous 2 days ago

all money earned by her mum .

Anonymous 2 days ago

Main madhuri dixit banana chahti hoon! Jisko dekho heroine banne aa raha hai

Anonymous 2 days ago

Her posts are so annoying.

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is in front of Neiman Marcus in Beverly hills