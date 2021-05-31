Khushi Kapoor twins with bestie Anjini Dhawan in matching bodysuits, track pants: Same same but different; PIC

Boney Kapoor and Late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post a photo with her best friend Anjini Dhawan. Take a look.

Boney Kapoor and Late ’s younger daughter is an avid social media user. Over the years, she has gained a massive fan following on her Instagram handle, where she regularly shares stunning photos of herself. Amid the pandemic, the star kid has been posting gorgeous pictures from her bedroom. In a recent post, the diva was seen donning a mesmerizing lilac coloured floral gown. Now, the fashionista is back to grab all the eyeballs with her latest post.

Khushi took to her Instagram handle to share a new picture that also features her best friend Anjini Dhawan, who is the granddaughter of veteran actor Anil Dhawan and ’s niece. In the breathtaking photo, we can see the young starlets twinning in matching outfits. Both the divas were seen rocking bodysuits and track pants. The two also posed in a similar manner. Khushi summarized her thoughts in the caption of the post. She penned, “Same same but different,” and added a red and black heart emoji. Netizens took to the comments section to shower love on the duo by dropping the heart eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, Khushi’s elder sister Janhvi Kapoor also shared what she was up to today on her Insta handle. Roohi actress posted a photo of her paintings on the social media site and the post was flooded with people complimenting her for her amazing skills in art. Dia Mirza also compared the actress to her mother while lauding her for creativity.

