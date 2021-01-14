Khushi Kapoor twins with her BFF in a classic white & blue combo; Ibrahim Ali Khan calls them 'double trouble'

Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor has been quite active on Instagram since she made her account public. Her recent photos with her best friend have attracted a cheeky comment from Ibrahim Ali Khan.

It has been quite a few weeks since Janhvi Kapoor's sister has made her account public and already she has garnered attention from fans. Her photos have been taking over the internet and fans love every bit of it. From her clicks with friends to her stylish photos, everything seems to be getting popular on social media. And recently, Khushi shared adorable photos while posing with her best friend and well, it left everyone including Sara Ali Khan's brother, in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared a series of cute photos with her best friend, Muskan Chanana. In the photos, Khushi and Muskan could be seen clad in similar outfits. Khushi and Muskan were seen sporting white sweaters with classic blue denim jeans. With their hair left open and make up on point, the two looked gorgeous together. From hugging each other to posing, Khushi and her best friend gave fans a glimpse of their bond with their photos.

Sharing the photos, Khushi wrote, "this was not planned." Seeing the photos, Khushi's friend, Ibrahim commented from his private account. He wrote, "Double trouble." Further, Khushi's friend Aaliyah Kashyap also wrote, "my fav gurlzzzz."

Take a look at Khushi's photos and Ibrahim's comment:

Meanwhile, Khushi left everyone surprised when she made her account public. Her photos with Janhvi Kapoor, late mom and dad Boney Kapoor went viral on social media after she opened her profile to all. The gorgeous star kid has always managed to grab attention with her style and whenever her sister Janhvi drops photos with her, they tend to go viral too.

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

