At Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar had a gala time; Here's proof

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor turned a year older on Friday and on the occasion, a birthday bash was kept in the city. Last night, all close friends of Khushi arrived at her birthday bash including Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar. Each of the guests were snapped by paps and photos went viral last night. And now, a photo from inside the party has surfaced on social media that showcases how Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi had a gala time Khushi's party.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bhumi shared a selfie with Khushi's sister Janhvi and proved that she had a gala time with her at the party. In the photo, both Janhvi and Bhumi could be seen enjoying themselves. Bhumi was seen clad in a white strappy top with blue denim jeans while Janhvi opted for a strappy hot pink dress for the evening. The duo seemed to be enjoying Khushi's birthday and even shared a selfie from inside the bash.

Apart from Bhumi and Samiksha, Agastya Nanda and Anjini Dhawan also were seen enjoying Khushi's birthday bash. The paparazzi had caught them in the frame when they were arriving at the party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will be seen next in Badhaai Do and Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, she is also shooting Milli that is a remake of South film, Helen.

