Khushi Kapoor’s latest glamorous look has rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina’s heart; see PICS

Khushi Kapoor, who recently made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, received a lot of praise for her character in the film. The actress has shared a new Instagram post and fans can’t keep calm.

Khushi has shared a series of pictures where she is all dolled up and among all the other hearts for the post, one can also see her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina’s like.

Rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina likes Khushi’s latest Instagram post

Khushi Kapoor has shared a series of beautiful and sensual pictures and one cannot ignore but see that her rumored boyfriend and her Archies co-star, Vedang Raina have also liked her pictures. She is seen in satin nightwear and is applying lipstick as she looks in the mirror. In another picture, she has rollers in her hair and she can be seen on a call. She captioned the post, “This is what I’m doing when I say I’m on my way(with a tongue-out emoji).

As soon as she shared the post, celebrity friends and fans were quick to shower love in the comments section. Khushi's friend Shanaya Kapoor shared heart-eyed emojis in a comment.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's dating history

Khushi and Vedang have been spotted together on multiple occasions and it’s rumored that the stars are secretly dating each other. Ever since theystarted working together, there have been rumours that the two have been seeing each other. The pictures and videos featuring them together have already made them one of the most popular rumored young couples of Bollywood.

Khushi Kapoor's work front

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi. Her debut film The Archies started streaming on OTT platform Netflix on December 7. It also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal in prominent roles. The well-made Indian adaptation of The Archies comics celebrates love and friendship.

Khushi will be next seen in Naadaniyaan alongside Saif Ali Khan- Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. She is also working on Love Today's Hindi remake which will have her alongside Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.

