Khushi Kapoor's mornings include cuddles with Panda Kapoor as she relaxes at home; PIC

Khushi Kapoor has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since her OTT debut was announced. The star kid will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The teaser of this film was released recently and fans cannot wait to see this new generation making their debut. The Archies team recently returned from Ooty after completing their first schedule of the film and it looks like Khushi is making sure to make it up for the lost time when she was away from her family and especially her furry friend. The budding actress could be seen enjoying her time with Panda as she cuddles with him.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Khushi Kapoor shared a boomerang video of her with Panda. In the video, we can see Khushi’s face partially as she hugs Panda who is in front of her. Both of them can be seen lying on the bed. Indeed Panda looks adorable and Khushi with her bangs looks adorable. This picture is too cute to handle. Sharing this picture, Khushi wrote, ‘Hello Good Morning’.

Check out Khushi Kapoor’s video:

Meanwhile, recently the Kapoors had held a party to welcome Khushi Kapoor after her return to Mumbai post her Ooty schedule wrap of The Archies. A picture of Khushi, Janhvi, and Shanaya Kapoor looking stunning in a shimmery dress surfaced on the internet and fans could not stop looking at them.

Talking about The Archies, it is an adaptation of the popular Archie comics. Khushi will be seen as Betty Cooper, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Earlier in May, Zoya shared a teaser video, unveiling the cast of the film on her social media, and wrote: "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in! The filmmaker also unveiled the official poster of the film in another post, writing, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in." It is set in 1960s India and will stream on Netflix in 2023.

ALSO READ: 4 Times Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor showed us how to hit the bling wave in style