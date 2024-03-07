Khushi Kapoor’s rumored BF Vedang Raina’s latest PIC has Janhvi Kapoor leaving fiery comments

The Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi grab eyeballs, be it for their films or their style. They never fail to hit headlines for their professional lives but their love lives also have everyone’s attention these days. After The Archies was released, there have been rumors about Khushi Kapor dating her co-star Vedang Raina. And after several pictures and videos of the two from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash have gone viral, fans believe that it is much more than friendship between them. And now, Janhvi’s comment on the Jigra actor's picture adds fuel to the fire.

Janhvi Kapoor comments on Vedang Raina’s picture

Vedang Raina had attended an event in the city recently and we have to admit that he looked super cool in his attire. Well, The Archies star dropped his pictures on his Instagram handle and fans could not stop gushing over him. Usually, it is Khushi Kapoor who comments on his pictures but this time instead of the younger sister we had the elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor dropping a comment.

Taking to the comments section, Janhvi Kapoor inserted three fire emojis. This comment itself had more than 200 likes. As you all know it was the actress's 27th birthday yesterday. Hence, in response to this comment, Vedang wished her a Happy Birthday.

Check it out:

Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani spotted together on the sets

Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani were papped together by the shutterbugs on a set recently. Rasha was seen wearing a red crop top which she paired with blue baggy jeans. She completed her look with open hair and nude lipstick.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Vedang opted for a white tee and a white trouser along with a dark blue colored jacket. The actor completed his looks with sunglasses which looked stylish on him.

Vedang Raina's work front

Vedang Raina will be next seen in Alia Bhatt-led Jigra which is also being produced by her along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Directed by critically acclaimed Vasan Bala, the film promises to have an excellent story and characters. Jigra is expected to hit cinemas on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani look stunning as they get spotted on sets; WATCH video