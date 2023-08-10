Khushi Kapoor's saree look has Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's attention: 'Your hand in marriage'

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular Bollywood star kids with a massive fan following. She is all set to make her OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming musical-comedy film The Archies. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda and will be released on 24th November 2023 on Netflix. Khushi Kapoor recently posted a new picture of hers on Instagram and here’s what the Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan commented on it.

Khushi Kapoor and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s fun banter

Khushi Kapoor loves to keep her fashion game on point with gorgeous yet elegant styles. She has quite a few times posted her pictures in a saree where she looked absolutely stunning and breathtaking. Recently, The Archies actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram in an ice blue and silver wave lehenga saree with an abstract blouse by Ritika Mirchandani and she looked every bit gorgeous and captioned it with an ice blue colored heart emoji. In her post, the Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan commented saying, “Your hand in marriage pls and ty.” To this comment, Khushi replied by saying, “Ready when you are hahaha” and also added a white heart emoji to it.

In her post, even her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina commented with red heart eye emojis and clapping emojis. Varun Dhawan’s niece, Anjini Dhawan also wrote, “Obsessed”, and Khushi reacted to her comment with red heart emojis. Khushi’s best friend Orhan Awatramani also dropped red heart eye emojis. Television actress Aditi Bhatia also commented on her post and wrote, “So pretty. My favorite color.” SEE THE POST HERE:

About her upcoming film The Archies

Khushi Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Betty Cooper in her upcoming film The Archies. She introduced her character by writing, “She might be the girl next door but she's not one to be taken granted for… Meet Betty Cooper on The Archies, coming soon only on Netflix.”

Recently, the entire team of The Archies traveled to Sao Paulo to attend Netflix Tudum 2023. During this event, they unveiled the film's teaser which received an enthusiastic response from the fans, who absolutely loved every aspect of it.

The musical drama is set in Riverdale in 1964, which is described as a hill station. The teaser of The Archies features all the iconic spots like the 'Pop Tate's' hangout joint, where Archie and pals gather together, along with the elements like toy trains, rock n' roll, milkshakes, bicycles, skates, and parties. It offers a nostalgic journey for both comic fans as well as common viewers who are absolutely new to the world.

