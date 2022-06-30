Kiara Advani on addressing break-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra: When I do say something…

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been making headlines for quite some time now, due to their rumoured relationship. Although the actors have neither confirmed nor denied these rumours yet, their undeniable chemistry both on-screen and off the screen often leaves fans swooning over them. Amidst this, a few weeks back, a few reports claimed that the rumoured couple has split. However, they were soon quashed as Kiara was soon spotted outside Sidharth Malhotra’s house. The latter also promoted her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And now, in a conversation with a daily, Kiara opened up on these rumours and revealed when she would address them.

Kiara Advani on addressing break-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra

Talking to the Navbharat Times, Kiara said that she would definitely speak on the issue when she feels like it. “I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life,” the JugJugg Jeeyo actress said.

Recently, in another interview with India Today, Kiara expressed that she is not completely immune to rumours surrounding her personal life and that these do affect her from time to time. She said that she has not had to deal with anything similar on the professional front that has affected her negatively. However, it is the rumours on the personal front that make her question things. “I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it,” she said. The actress asked, "Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was recently a part of two back-to-back successful films namely Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and JugJugg Jeeyo. She now has Govinda Naam Mera and a romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan next. Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, and Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be making his digital debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. He also has Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dance together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash; Unseen VIDEO goes viral